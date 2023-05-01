Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students [Image 9 of 12]

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Col. Yoshi Tsukamoto, far right, a Japanese military student from the U.S. Army War College Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program (JWASP) takes notes during a presentation on the Coast Guard's mission throughout the Atlantic Area theater of operations aboard the USCGC Northland (WMEC 904), May 4, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Senior officers from across the globe enroll in the JWASP program to explore the traditional and contemporary challenges facing joint commanders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 22:24
    Photo ID: 7780222
    VIRIN: 230504-G-NJ244-1002
    Resolution: 4807x3200
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    U.S. Army War College
    JWASP
    Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT