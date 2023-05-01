U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area hosts Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program students

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Elizabeth Tufts, the executive officer of USCGC Northland (WMEC 904), greets international military students from the U.S. Army War College Joint Warfighting Advanced Studies Program (JWASP), during a tour of Atlantic Area units May 4, 2023, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Senior officers from across the globe enroll in the JWASP program to explore the traditional and contemporary challenges facing joint commanders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
