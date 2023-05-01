15th, 154th Wings host Make-A-Wish during JBPHH visit

Elliott from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Los Angeles tests an F-22 Raptor pilot helmet during a tour of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2023. Elliot learned the capabilities of the F-22 and the pilot’s equipment during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

