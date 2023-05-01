Elliott from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Los Angeles tests an F-22 Raptor pilot helmet during a tour of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2023. Elliot learned the capabilities of the F-22 and the pilot’s equipment during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 21:08
|Photo ID:
|7780189
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-JA727-0023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.75 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th, 154th Wings host Make-A-Wish during JBPHH visit [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT