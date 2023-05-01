Elliott from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Los Angeles receives a Hawaiian Raptor pilot patch from an F-22 pilot at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2023. During a tour of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons, Elliot was presented with a patch and a pilot’s coin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7780185
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-JA727-0026
|Resolution:
|4446x3096
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th, 154th Wings host Make-A-Wish during JBPHH visit [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
