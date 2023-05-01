Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th, 154th Wings host Make-A-Wish during JBPHH visit [Image 1 of 5]

    15th, 154th Wings host Make-A-Wish during JBPHH visit

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Elliott from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Los Angeles receives a Hawaiian Raptor pilot patch from an F-22 pilot at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2023. During a tour of the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons, Elliot was presented with a patch and a pilot’s coin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7780185
    VIRIN: 230505-F-JA727-0026
    Resolution: 4446x3096
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    TAGS

    F-22
    Make-A-Wish
    199th FS
    19th FS

