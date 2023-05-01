15th, 154th Wings host Make-A-Wish during JBPHH visit

First Lt. Benjamin Peila, 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor pilot, tests the communication system inside of a pilot’s helmet with Elliott from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Los Angeles at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2023. Peila led Elliot through a tour of the fighter squadron’s headquarters, highlighting the pilot’s gear and the F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

