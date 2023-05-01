First Lt. Benjamin Peila, 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor pilot, shows the communication system inside of a pilot’s helmet to Elliott from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Los Angeles at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2023. The 15th Wing and the 154th Wing hosted Elliott, showcasing the 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons and the F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 21:08 Photo ID: 7780187 VIRIN: 230505-F-JA727-0004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.02 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th, 154th Wings host Make-A-Wish during JBPHH visit [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.