Ordnance Company receives change of first sergeant

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew J. Kordos, senior-most noncommissioned officer of the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, takes charge of the unit formation at the conclusion of a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2023. The 24th Ordnance Company was originally constituted on Oct. 18, 1927, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The company has served historically in India, Korea, and the Middle East as well as Washington, Alaska and now Georgia. The unit will soon deploy to Europe as part of a NATO mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region.

