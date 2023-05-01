U.S. Army Capt. Grace C. Ayres, commander of the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, presents a gift from the Soldiers to the unit's outgoing senior-most noncommissioned officer, 1st. Sgt. Steven J. Choat, before a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2023. First Sgt. Choat is retiring from service with the conclusion of this assignment.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7780152
|VIRIN:
|230505-A-DP764-504
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ordnance Company receives change of first sergeant [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT