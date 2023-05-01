Ordnance Company receives change of first sergeant

U.S. Army Capt. Grace C. Ayres, commander of the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, presents a gift from the Soldiers to the unit's outgoing senior-most noncommissioned officer, 1st. Sgt. Steven J. Choat, before a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2023. First Sgt. Choat is retiring from service with the conclusion of this assignment.

