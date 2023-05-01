Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ordnance Company receives change of first sergeant [Image 3 of 6]

    Ordnance Company receives change of first sergeant

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Steven J. Choat, senior-most noncommissioned officer of the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, hands the company guidon to Capt. Grace C. Ayres, company commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2023. First Sgt. Choat is retiring from service with the conclusion of this assignment and relinquished responsibility to incoming Sgt. 1st Class Matthew J. Kordos.

