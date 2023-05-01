Ordnance Company receives change of first sergeant

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Steven J. Choat, senior-most noncommissioned officer of the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, hands the company guidon to Capt. Grace C. Ayres, company commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2023. First Sgt. Choat is retiring from service with the conclusion of this assignment and relinquished responsibility to incoming Sgt. 1st Class Matthew J. Kordos.

