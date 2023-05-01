Ordnance Company receives change of first sergeant

U.S. Army Capt. Grace C. Ayres, commander of the 24th Ordnance Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, entrusts the company guidon to incoming Sgt. 1st Class Matthew J. Kordos, the company’s incoming senior-most noncommissioned officer, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 5, 2023. Kordos relieved retiring 1st. Sgt. Steven J. Choat and will lead the company as it deploys to Europe as part of a NATO mission to assure allies and deter aggression in the region.

