    Ohio National Guard headquarters hosts exercise to test capabilities of civil first responders [Image 5 of 5]

    Ohio National Guard headquarters hosts exercise to test capabilities of civil first responders

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Members of local law enforcement gather to discuss tactics, techniques and procedures prior to participating in a simulated active aggressor exercise at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, April 14, 2023. Over 20 organizations participated in a two-day exercise that validated collective response capabilities of state and local law enforcement and other civil authorities during emergency scenarios. Observers from the Hungarian Defence Forces attended the exercise as part of a State Partnership Program exchange between Hungary and Ohio, and said they intend to use what they learned during the event to further develop their own response capabilities back in Hungary. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7780051
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-SM034-1324
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard headquarters hosts exercise to test capabilities of civil first responders [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

