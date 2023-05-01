Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard headquarters hosts exercise to test capabilities of civil first responders [Image 1 of 5]

    Ohio National Guard headquarters hosts exercise to test capabilities of civil first responders

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Columbus Division of Police SWAT personnel participate in a simulated active aggressor exercise at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, April 14, 2023. Over 20 organizations participated in a two-day exercise that validated collective response capabilities of state and local law enforcement and other civil authorities during emergency scenarios. Simulated victims and aggressors for the exercise were provided by the Ohio Military Reserve, as well as the Franklin County and Columbus Medical Reserve Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 18:23
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    first responders
    emergency response
    training exercise
    civil authorities
    active aggressor

