Ohio National Guard headquarters hosts exercise to test capabilities of civil first responders

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel participate in a simulated active aggressor exercise at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, April 14, 2023. Over 20 organizations participated in a two-day exercise that validated collective response capabilities of state and local law enforcement and other civil authorities during emergency scenarios. Simulated victims and aggressors for the exercise were provided by the Ohio Military Reserve, as well as the Franklin County and Columbus Medical Reserve Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

