Ohio National Guard headquarters hosts exercise to test capabilities of civil first responders

Observers from the Hungarian Defence Forces discuss response procedures with local law enforcement during a simulated active aggressor exercise at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, April 14, 2023. The HDF personnel attended the exercise as part of a State Partnership Program exchange between Hungary and Ohio, and said they intend to utilize tactics, techniques and procedures learned during the exercise to further develop their own response capabilities back in Hungary. Over 20 organizations participated in the exercise that validated collective emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aven Santiago, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

