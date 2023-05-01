Dennis Patton (left), 374th Force Support Squadron Kibo School Age Center supervisor, and Alicia Powers, 374th FSS Yume Child Development Center assistant director, stand in a classroom used for the Part-Day Enrichment Program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. The 374th Force Support Squadron’s Child and Youth Programs flight has begun to offer new services for parents and children ages six weeks to five years old, in an ongoing effort to improve Yokota’s ability to give time back to working parents while providing education and social enrichment to military kids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 04:08 Photo ID: 7778663 VIRIN: 230504-F-HU835-1006 Resolution: 5537x3115 Size: 4.73 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.