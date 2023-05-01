Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services [Image 2 of 4]

    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services

    JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Dennis Patton (left), 374th Force Support Squadron Kibo School Age Center supervisor, and Alicia Powers, 374th FSS Yume Child Development Center assistant director, stand in a classroom used for the Part-Day Enrichment Program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. The 374th Force Support Squadron’s Child and Youth Programs flight has begun to offer new services for parents and children ages six weeks to five years old, in an ongoing effort to improve Yokota’s ability to give time back to working parents while providing education and social enrichment to military kids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 04:08
    Location: JP
    This work, No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parents
    services
    child care
    374th FSS
    Team Yokota
    part-day enrichment

