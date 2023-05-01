Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services [Image 1 of 4]

    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services

    JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dennis Patton, 374th Force Support Squadron Kibo School Age Center supervisor, stands in a classroom used for the Part-Day Enrichment Program at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. Part-Day Enrichment is offered at the Kibo CDC for kids three to five years old on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 am to 12 pm, and the program plans to offer Tuesdays and Thursdays at the same time, as enrollment increases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 04:08
    Photo ID: 7778662
    VIRIN: 230504-F-HU835-1003
    Resolution: 5417x3869
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services
    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services
    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services
    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parents
    services
    child care
    374th FSS
    Team Yokota
    part-day enrichment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT