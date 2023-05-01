Ariana Galicia Elias, 374th Force Support Squadron Kibo School Age Center office automation clerk, waits for incoming families participating in afterschool programs at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2023. The 374th FSS Child and Youth Programs flight has developed new programs such as the Part-Day Enrichment program, the Kinderspot program, and an increased number of Family Child Care providers. The new services were deployed throughout the month of April at the Yume Child Development Center, Kibo School Age Center, and at certified FCC residences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 04:08
|Photo ID:
|7778664
|VIRIN:
|230504-F-HU835-1008
|Resolution:
|5451x3894
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No parent left behind: Yokota offers new child care services [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
