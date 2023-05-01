Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight Tattoo [Image 9 of 16]

    Twilight Tattoo

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) portray the "Harlem Hellfighters" of the 369th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard in a vignette on the 369th’s World War I service as part of the Military District of Washington's "Twilight Tattoo" at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. The vignette touched on the regiment’s service on the battlefield as well as the contributions the regimental band made to jazz music.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7778189
    VIRIN: 230503-A-WU705-8297
    Resolution: 5976x3978
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army national guard
    military district of washington
    twilight tattoo

