Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) portray the "Harlem Hellfighters" of the 369th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard in a vignette on the 369th’s World War I service as part of the Military District of Washington's "Twilight Tattoo" at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. The vignette touched on the regiment’s service on the battlefield as well as the contributions the regimental band made to jazz music.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 17:42 Photo ID: 7778189 VIRIN: 230503-A-WU705-8297 Resolution: 5976x3978 Size: 3.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.