    Twilight Tattoo [Image 14 of 16]

    Twilight Tattoo

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the U.S. Army Silent Drill team perform during the "Twilight Tattoo" at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Twilight Tattoo tells the history of the U.S. Army through its soldiers – including a vignette on the World War I service of the “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 369th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard and the World War II service of Col. Van Barfoot, who earned the Medal of Honor serving with 45th Infantry Division, Oklahoma National Guard.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    the old guard
    twilight tattoo
    fife and drum corps

