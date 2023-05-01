Soldiers with Company A, 4th Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stand in formation as part of the Military District of Washington's "Twilight Tattoo" at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. Twilight Tattoo tells the history of the U.S. Army through its soldiers – including a vignette on the World War I service of the “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 369th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard and the World War II service of Col. Van Barfoot, who earned the Medal of Honor serving with 45th Infantry Division, Oklahoma National Guard.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

