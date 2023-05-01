Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight Tattoo [Image 16 of 16]

    Twilight Tattoo

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) take part in the Military District of Washington's "Twilight Tattoo" at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Twilight Tattoo tells the history of the U.S. Army through its soldiers – including a vignette on the World War I service of the “Harlem Hellfighters” of the 369th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard and the World War II service of Col. Van Barfoot, who earned the Medal of Honor serving with 45th Infantry Division, Oklahoma National Guard.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 17:42
    Photo ID: 7778196
    VIRIN: 230503-A-WV705-8436
    Location: VA, US
