Marine Pfc. Bill Wieberg at the summit of Mount Fuji, Japan, in 1957. Wieberg writes, “Here I am 5 minutes to six (a.m.) on the top of Mount Fuji looking at the clouds. I got my Fuji stick too. Man, it was cold. You can tell the wind by the odd flutter off the flags. In the background that ledge was about an 80-degree angle.” (Courtesy photo from Bill Wieberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7777939 VIRIN: 230504-A-A4479-0006 Resolution: 1430x1073 Size: 187.82 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine recounts his experience with an atomic giant [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.