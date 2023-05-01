Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7777930 VIRIN: 230504-A-A4479-0002 Resolution: 1430x1068 Size: 344.67 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Marine recounts his experience with an atomic giant [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Struve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.