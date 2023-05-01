Bill Wieberg and Ken Wieberg, son, gather in front of the gun they travelled from St. Louis to see, Atomic Annie, at Rock Island Arsenal’s Memorial Field, April 18. (Photo by Joe Ammann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 15:17 Photo ID: 7777936 VIRIN: 230504-A-A4479-0004 Resolution: 1430x1068 Size: 411.61 KB Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine recounts his experience with an atomic giant [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.