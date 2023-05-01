Assistant ASC Historian Mark Struve provides a tour of Memorial Field, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, April 18, detailing the full suite of artillery systems and the significance of the site. (Photo by Joe Ammann)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 15:17
|Photo ID:
|7777932
|VIRIN:
|230504-A-A4479-0003
|Resolution:
|1386x743
|Size:
|369.07 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine recounts his experience with an atomic giant [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine recounts his experience with an atomic giant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT