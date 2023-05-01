Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Jump

A paratrooper assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe who landed on a drop zone near Alzey, Germany prepares to pack her parachute and hike to a rally point after a static-line training jump, April 14, 2023. Paratroopers conduct regular multinational Airborne training to ensure the continued mastery of their skills and abilities. This type of training ensures that SOCEUR is present, lethal and ready to rapidly deploy anywhere at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer)

