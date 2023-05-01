A paratrooper assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe descends to a drop zone near Alzey, Germany during a static-line training jump, April 14, 2023. Paratroopers conduct regular multinational Airborne training to ensure the continued mastery of their skills and abilities. This type of training ensures that SOCEUR is present, lethal and ready to rapidly deploy anywhere at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer)

Location: ALZEY, DE
This work, Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Jump [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.