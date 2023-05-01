Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Jump

Paratroopers assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe complete a static-line training jump from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a training event near Alzey, Germany, April 14, 2023. Paratroopers conduct regular multinational Airborne training to ensure the continued mastery of their skills and abilities. This type of training ensures that SOCEUR is present, lethal and ready to rapidly deploy anywhere at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer)

