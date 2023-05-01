Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Jump [Image 5 of 13]

    Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Jump

    ALZEY, GERMANY

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A paratrooper assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe who landed on a drop zone near Alzey, Germany packs his parachute and prepares to hike to a rally point after a training jump, April 14, 2023. Paratroopers conduct regular multinational Airborne training to ensure the continued mastery of their skills and abilities. This type of training ensures that SOCEUR is present, lethal and ready to rapidly deploy anywhere at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 05:03
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-AA430-464
    Location: ALZEY, DE 
    This work, Special Operations Command Europe Airborne Jump [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

