US Army Esports wins 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup

The U.S. Army Esports team celebrates and holds up their trophy after winning the 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, December 3, 2022. The Army’s Rocket League team has won the competition two years in a row. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

