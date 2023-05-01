Coast Guard Gaming competes in 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup

Petty Officer 2nd Class Reece Womick, an electrician’s mate at Aids to Navigation Team Moriches, New York, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Adams, a yeoman at Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, give a celebratory fist bump during the 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, December 3, 2022. The team competed against other US military branches in Rocket League. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

