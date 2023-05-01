Coast Guard Gaming competes in 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Adams, a yeoman at Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Giugliano, a marine science technician with the Atlantic Strike Team in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Reece Womick, an electrician’s mate at Aids to Navigation Team Moriches, New York, pose for a team photo during the 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, December 3, 2022. The players make up the Coast Guard’s Rocket League esports team. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

