    Coast Guard Gaming competes in 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup [Image 2 of 5]

    Coast Guard Gaming competes in 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Giugliano, a marine science technician with the Atlantic Strike Team in Fort Dix, New Jersey, competes during the 2nd annual USO Commanders Cup, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, December 3, 2022. Giugliano is a member of Coast Guard Gaming’s Rocket League team and a founding member of CGG. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    uso
    Esports
    CGG
    coast guard gaming
    rocket league

