NETCOM ECED visits SATCOM site

On March 15th the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate (ECED) visited the Satellite Communications (SATCOM) site as part of the command's initiatives to survey communications nodes, data centers and network infrastructure to assess NETCOM’s capability to achieve a more data-centric and cloud-based network topology.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7776358
|VIRIN:
|031523-A-SS000-555
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|999.11 KB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
NETCOM ECED conducts surveys to make the AUNP and JADC2 a reality.
Fort Huachuca
