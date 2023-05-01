NETCOM ECED visits SATCOM site

On March 15th the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate (ECED) visited the Satellite Communications (SATCOM) site as part of the command's initiatives to survey communications nodes, data centers and network infrastructure to assess NETCOM’s capability to achieve a more data-centric and cloud-based network topology.

