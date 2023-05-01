Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETCOM ECED conducts site surveys [Image 1 of 3]

    NETCOM ECED conducts site surveys

    FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    This past March the NETCOM ECED in coordination with the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) – [Product Manager] Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services (PM ALTESS) were successful in completing site surveys of the Army Enterprise Data Centers (AEDC)s at Camp Humphreys, Korea, Camp Zama, Japan, Regional Cyber Center Korea (RCC-K) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Enterprise Computing Center (DECC) at Yokota.

    NETCOM ECED conducts site surveys
    NETCOM ECED visits SATCOM site
    (ECED) visited the 78th Signal Battalion Headquarters

    NETCOM ECED conducts surveys to make the AUNP and JADC2 a reality.

    NETCOM
    ARCYBER
    CIO G-6

