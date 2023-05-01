NETCOM ECED conducts site surveys

This past March the NETCOM ECED in coordination with the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) – [Product Manager] Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services (PM ALTESS) were successful in completing site surveys of the Army Enterprise Data Centers (AEDC)s at Camp Humphreys, Korea, Camp Zama, Japan, Regional Cyber Center Korea (RCC-K) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Enterprise Computing Center (DECC) at Yokota.
NETCOM ECED conducts surveys to make the AUNP and JADC2 a reality.
