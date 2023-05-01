On March 15th the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate (ECED) visited the 78th Signal Battalion Headquarters located at Camp Zama, Japan as part of the command's initiative to survey communications nodes, data centers and network infrastructure to assess NETCOM’s capability to achieve a more data-centric and cloud-based network topology.

