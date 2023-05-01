NETCOM ECED conducts surveys to make the AUNP and JADC2 a reality.

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz.- As senior Army leaders evaluate progress toward achieving the Army Unified Network Plan (AUNP) and discuss the path forward for achieving the next set of milestones, the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Enterprise Computing Environment Directorate (ECED) is moving forward to survey communications nodes, data centers and network infrastructure to assess NETCOM’s capability to achieve a more data-centric and cloud-based network topology.



Thus, this past March and with outstanding support from the 311th Signal Command, 1st Signal Brigade, and subordinate units, the NETCOM (ECED) in coordination with the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) – [Product Manager] Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services (PM ALTESS) were successful in completing site surveys of the Army Enterprise Data Centers (AEDC)s at Camp Humphreys, Korea, Camp Zama, Japan, Regional Cyber Center Korea (RCC-K) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Enterprise Computing Center (DECC) at Yokota. The surveys included critical network nodes, gateways, and data center facilities that will play a critical role to the future development of the Army Enterprise Private Cloud (AEPC).



“It is with great appreciation that we acknowledge the support we received,” said Deb Romero NETCOM ECED Director.



“The intent of the surveys was to also identify a location to host the Army Enterprise Hybrid Cloud (AEHC) Hot Aisle Containment System (HAC) in support of application migrations and data center consolidation initiatives,” said Romero.



In addition, NETCOM’s surveys will help build the future Army of 2030, which will ultimately allow the Joint Force, to operate in highly contested and congested operational environments with the speed and global range to achieve decision and information dominance.

The surveys will also expedite NETCOM’s migration to the cloud and further the integration of zero-trust capabilities, which are two big aspects of the Army’s Digital Modernization plan.



“Equally important to these surveys is the end state for NETCOM and the Army, which is to implement a “zero trust” cybersecurity and data-centric architecture, in synchronization with other military services and industry partners to achieve Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) environment,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher, L. Eubank, NETCOM Commanding General.

