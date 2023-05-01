First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Department of Defense Education Activity mascots compete in a 100-meter race during the Humphreys Unified Special Olympics Track & Field Event, May 3, at Camp Humphreys. This year’s event included participants from Humphreys Central Elementary, Humphreys West Elementary, Humphreys Middle School, and two schools from the city of Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

