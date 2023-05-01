Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4]

    First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Department of Defense Education Activity mascots compete in a 100-meter race during the Humphreys Unified Special Olympics Track & Field Event, May 3, at Camp Humphreys. This year’s event included participants from Humphreys Central Elementary, Humphreys West Elementary, Humphreys Middle School, and two schools from the city of Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)

    Special Olympics
    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

