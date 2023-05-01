Local student athletes kick-off the Humphreys Unified Special Olympics Track & Field Event, May 3, at the Humphreys Middle School track. This year’s event included participants from Humphreys Central Elementary, Humphreys West Elementary, Humphreys Middle School, and two schools from the city of Pyeongtaek. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo)
First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys
