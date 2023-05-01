First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys

Humphreys Middle School Unified club signs to the song “This is Me” from the Greatest Showman on Camp Humphreys, May 3, during the 4th annual Humphreys' Unified Special Olympics Track and Field event. More than 50 students from both U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and two Pyeongtaek schools participated in the first joint Special Olympics event. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kianna Scott)

