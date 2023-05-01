Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kianna Scott 

    USAG Humphreys

    Athletes run the 50-meter dash with their buddies, May 3, during the 4th annual Humphreys' Unified Special Olympics Track and Field event. More than 50 students from both U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and two Pyeongtaek schools participated in the first joint Special Olympics event. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Kianna Scott)

    This work, First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kianna Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Olympics
    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

