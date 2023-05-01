First joint Korean-American Special Olympics event takes place at Humphreys

Athletes run the 50-meter dash with their buddies, May 3, during the 4th annual Humphreys' Unified Special Olympics Track and Field event. More than 50 students from both U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and two Pyeongtaek schools participated in the first joint Special Olympics event. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Kianna Scott)

Date Taken: 05.03.2023
Location: KR