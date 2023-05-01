Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refueling-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7]

    Refueling-at-Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Glunt 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Lee Grayson, from Columbus, Georgia, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. FordÕs (CVN 78) air department, collects a fuel sample for testing during a refueling-at-sea evolution with the USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 17:51
    Photo ID: 7776246
    VIRIN: 230503-N-RN782-1055
    Resolution: 4690x3127
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Refueling-at-Sea
    Refueling-at-Sea
    Refueling-at-Sea
    Refueling-at-Sea
    Refueling-at-Sea
    Refueling-at-Sea
    Refueling-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolverines
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Deployment 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT