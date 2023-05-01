Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Lee Grayson, from Columbus, Georgia, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. FordÕs (CVN 78) air department, collects a fuel sample for testing during a refueling-at-sea evolution with the USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 17:51
|Photo ID:
|7776244
|VIRIN:
|230503-N-RN782-1043
|Resolution:
|4430x2953
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
This work, Refueling-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brian Glunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
