Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Julio Agosto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, mans an unrep line during a refueling-at-sea with USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt)

