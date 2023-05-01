Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Colin Hall, from Great Bend, Kansas, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, feeds an unrep line to the receiver aboard USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) during a refueling-at-sea evolution, May 2, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt)

