Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial

Coast Guard K-9 Petty Officer Bongo shown after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Coast Guard Base Alameda, Alameda, California, March 13, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of a memorial, established to recognize and honor the sacrifice of working K-9’s and their handlers who have dedicated their lives to the service of their nation and Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

