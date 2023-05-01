Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial [Image 8 of 13]

    Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer James Grant and K-9 Senior Chief Petty Officer Sonya pose for a portrait after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Coast Guard Base Alameda, Alameda, California, March 13, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of a memorial, established to recognize and honor the sacrifice of working K-9’s and their handlers who have dedicated their lives to the service of their nation and Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 16:12
    Location: CA, US
    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    Bay Area
    San Francsico
    California
    K-9

