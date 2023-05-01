Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial [Image 13 of 13]

    Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard and local cummunity members from around the Bay Area attend a a ribbon cutting ceremony on Coast Guard Base Alameda, Alameda, California, March 13, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of a memorial, established to recognize and honor the sacrifice of working K-9’s and their handlers who have dedicated their lives to the service of their nation and Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7776103
    VIRIN: 230313-G-FD022-1013
    Resolution: 7772x5181
    Size: 26.16 MB
    Location: CA, US
    This work, Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial
    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    Bay Area
    San Francsico
    California
    K-9

