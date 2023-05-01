Coast Guard opens K-9 Team Memorial

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer James Grant and K-9 Senior Chief Petty Officer Sonya pose for a portrait after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Coast Guard Base Alameda, Alameda, California, March 13, 2023. The ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of a memorial, established to recognize and honor the sacrifice of working K-9’s and their handlers who have dedicated their lives to the service of their nation and Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)
