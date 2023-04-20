Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB

    GRABD FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone and airmen from the 319th Comptroller Squadron and wing staff agencies take a group photo Feb. 23, 2022, after a yoga class at yoga studio in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The class was organized by the 319th WSA resilience training assistant representative for airmen to practice physical, mental and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

