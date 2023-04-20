RTAs strengthen resilience across Grand Forks AFB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone and airmen from the 319th Comptroller Squadron and wing staff agencies take a group photo Feb. 23, 2022, after a yoga class at yoga studio in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The class was organized by the 319th WSA resilience training assistant representative for airmen to practice physical, mental and spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023